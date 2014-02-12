Monday 29 September 2025

Health Canada approves Celgene’s Pomalyst for multiple myeloma

Biotechnology
12 February 2014
Regulatory agency Health Canada has approved US biotech firm Celgene’s (Nasdaq: CELG) drug Pomalyst (pomalidomide capsules) in combination with dexamethasone, for patients with multiple myeloma for whom both lenalidomide and bortezomib have failed, who have received at least two prior treatment regimens and have demonstrated disease progression on their last regimen.

Until Pomalyst, there have been few options for patients whose disease has progressed despite being treated with traditional therapies. Treatment with Pomalyst has been shown to improve rates of overall survival and extend progression-free survival in patients who no longer respond to lenalidomide or bortezomib.

Pomalyst received priority review status by Health Canada due to the high unmet medical need that exists and the clinical value that the treatment brings to patients and physicians.

