Monday 29 September 2025

Health Canada OKs Biogen Idec’s hemophilia A therapy Eloctate

Biotechnology
26 August 2014
2019_biotech_test_vial_discovery_big

Canadian regulator Health Canada has approved US Biotech major Biogen Idec’s (Nasdaq: BIIB) Eloctate (antihemophilic factor [recombinant BDD], Fc fusion protein) for the control and prevention of bleeding episodes and routine prophylaxis in adults and children aged 12 and older with hemophilia A.

Eloctate, which is partnered with Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI), is the first recombinant hemophilia A therapy with prolonged circulation in the body. It is the only treatment for hemophilia A to reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes via prophylactic regimens of either every three to five days, or once-weekly infusions. Eloctate offers people with hemophilia A the potential to extend the interval between prophylactic infusions.1

"Prophylactic treatment is recommended for people with severe hemophilia; however, following a protective regimen can be a burden due to the frequency of infusions required," said Jean St-Louis, director of the Hemostasis Programs of the CHU Sainte-Justine and the Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital. "Health Canada's approval of Eloctate provides people with hemophilia A an important new option in maintaining a prophylactic regimen, which may help alleviate this burden, and enable individuals to achieve their target factor levels with less frequent prophylactic dosing than traditional therapy," he noted.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biotechnology

Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze