Health Canada OKs Biogen Idec’s hemophilia A therapy Eloctate

Canadian regulator Health Canada has approved US Biotech major Biogen Idec’s (Nasdaq: BIIB) Eloctate (antihemophilic factor [recombinant BDD], Fc fusion protein) for the control and prevention of bleeding episodes and routine prophylaxis in adults and children aged 12 and older with hemophilia A.
Eloctate, which is partnered with Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI), is the first recombinant hemophilia A therapy with prolonged circulation in the body. It is the only treatment for hemophilia A to reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes via prophylactic regimens of either every three to five days, or once-weekly infusions. Eloctate offers people with hemophilia A the potential to extend the interval between prophylactic infusions.1
"Prophylactic treatment is recommended for people with severe hemophilia; however, following a protective regimen can be a burden due to the frequency of infusions required," said Jean St-Louis, director of the Hemostasis Programs of the CHU Sainte-Justine and the Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital. "Health Canada's approval of Eloctate provides people with hemophilia A an important new option in maintaining a prophylactic regimen, which may help alleviate this burden, and enable individuals to achieve their target factor levels with less frequent prophylactic dosing than traditional therapy," he noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze