Health care M&A for 2009 reaches second highest level in decade, says Erving Levin report

During 2009 and based on preliminary results, a total of 932 mergers and acquisitions were announced in 13 sectors of the health care industry, a 7% decrease from the 1,001 transactions announced in 2008, according to a new report from Erving Levin Associates.

Based on prices revealed to date, a total of $232.9 billion was committed to finance the year's 932 deals. This represents a 3% increase over the $226.8 billion in 2008. In terms of dollars committed to M&A activity, 2009 is the second-largest year of the decade, after 2006 with $268.4 billon.

The pharmaceutical sector generated a total of 140 deals, the same as the previous year, but the value of the transactions was a massive $147.22 billion, up more than 260% on the previous year's $40.64 billion. Among biotechnology M&A deals, these numbered 194 compared to 148 in 2008, but the value dropped to $40.64 billion from $108.0 billion the previous year, according to the report.



Health care debates holding deals back