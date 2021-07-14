Heat Biologics inks license deal with ProBioGen

German contract development and manufacturing company ProBioGen yesterday announced that they have entered into a research license agreement with US biotech Heat Biologics (Nasdaq: HTBX) for both ProBioGen's Transposase System DirectedLuck as well as for its proprietary suspension HEK293 cell line.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Heat Biologics’ shares closed down 4.5% at $6.43 following the announcement yesterday.



DirectedLuck has been optimized to recognize specific epigenetic marks. It guides the transgene to regions with highest transcriptional activity. This ensures extraordinarily high protein expression and maximal stability.

The DirectedLuck Transposase is compatible with additional genetic elements in standard expression vector design and can be used with any host cell line. ProBioGen's HEK293 has been optimized for manufacture of proteins and viral vectors and is distinguished by robust growths in chemically defined medium in suspension culture, making it a valuable tool for production in large bioreactors.