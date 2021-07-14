Wednesday 19 November 2025

Heat Biologics inks license deal with ProBioGen

Biotechnology
14 July 2021
probiogen-big

German contract development and manufacturing company ProBioGen yesterday announced that they have entered into a research license agreement with US biotech Heat Biologics (Nasdaq: HTBX) for both ProBioGen's Transposase System DirectedLuck as well as for its proprietary suspension HEK293 cell line.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Heat Biologics’ shares closed down 4.5% at $6.43 following the announcement yesterday.

DirectedLuck has been optimized to recognize specific epigenetic marks. It guides the transgene to regions with highest transcriptional activity. This ensures extraordinarily high protein expression and maximal stability.

The DirectedLuck Transposase is compatible with additional genetic elements in standard expression vector design and can be used with any host cell line. ProBioGen's HEK293 has been optimized for manufacture of proteins and viral vectors and is distinguished by robust growths in chemically defined medium in suspension culture, making it a valuable tool for production in large bioreactors.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Another pharma major buys into continuous monitoring technology
17 September 2019
Biotechnology
City of Hope licenses ProBioGen cell line for COVID-19 vaccine candidate
9 June 2021
Biosimilars
ProBioGen and Minapharm incorporate MiGenTra
27 May 2021
Biotechnology
Sanofi gains rights to ProBioGen's GlymaxX technology
17 March 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze