Hemogenyx Pharma buys rights to AML candidate from Lilly

13 October 2021
London-listed blood disease specialist Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LSE: HEMO) has signed a license agreement with US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY).

Early market reaction was positive, with Hemogenyx’ shares rising almost 7% to 2.51 pence, but the stock was down 5.5% at 2.22 pence by close of London trading.

Under this accord, Lilly grants the UK company an exclusive worldwide license to certain intellectual property developed by Lilly (IP) related to a CDX bispecific antibody for all uses, including the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other blood cancers.

