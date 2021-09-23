HER2+ breast cancer market to reach $12.1 billion by 2030

The HER2+ breast cancer market is expected to experience low growth from $10.4 billion in 2020 to $12.1 billion in 2030 across the eight major markets (8MM: the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, China and Japan) at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.5%.

According to data and analytics company GlobalData, that growth will be driven by the anticipated launch of five pipeline agents, label expansions of marketed agents in earlier settings and greater market access across the 8MM for premium priced agents.

GlobalData’s latest report, ‘ HER2+ Breast Cancer – Global Drug Forecast and Markey Analysis to 2030’, notes that the main barriers for market growth are patent expiries and biosimilar erosion of leading brands such as Swiss pharma giant Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Herceptin (trastuzumab) and Perjeta (pertuzumab), and Kadcyla (trastuzumab) from Japan’s Chugai Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4519), which is majority-owned by Roche.



“HER2+ breast cancer patients have benefited immensely from the innovation of HER2-directed therapeutics, which have been introduced in both the early and metastatic settings of the treatment paradigm,” commented GlobalData’s senior oncology and hematology analyst Adam Pearson.