High-dose Eylea offers promise in wet AMD

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) has announced that an ongoing Phase II trial evaluating an investigational 8mg dose of aflibercept met its primary safety endpoint, with no new safety signals observed compared to the currently-approved 2mg dose of Eylea (aflibercept) injection in wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).
Aflibercept 8mg is being jointly developed by Regeneron and German life sciences company Bayer (BAYN: DE).
"We are cautiously optimistic that these early data suggest that a higher dose of aflibercept may potentially benefit patients with wet AMD"In this small trial involving 106 patients, a higher proportion of patients in the aflibercept 8mg group had no retinal fluid compared to patients treated with Eylea 2mg at week 16, the primary efficacy endpoint. At this timepoint, patients had received three initial doses, after which dosing was extended.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze