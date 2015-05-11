Highlights from EMA/PRAC May meeting

The European Medicines Agency’s Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) has started two new safety reviews at its May 2015 meeting.

Review of Tysabri started

The PRAC said it has started a review of the multiple sclerosis medicine Tysabri (natalizumab), marketed by US biotech major Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) and which last year generated global revenues of $2.0 billion for the company.