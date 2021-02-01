Horizon Therapeutics buys Viela Bio for $3.05 billion

Ireland-headquartered biopharma Horizon Therapeutics (Nasdaq: HZNP) is to acquire US biotech Viela Bio (Nasdaq: VIE) for $3.05 billion in equity value, or $2.67 billion net of Viela's cash and cash equivalents.

Viela, headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is a biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases.

The news led Viela’s shares to open more than 50% higher on Monday, while those in Horizon were edging upwards during the morning’s trading.