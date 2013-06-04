Hospira's biosimilar epoetin meets primary endpoints in post-marketing study

Leading provider of injectable drugs and infusion technologies Hospira (NYSE: HSP) says that results from a post-marketing study of the company's European biosimilar epoetin, Retacrit, met the primary endpoint, as defined by hemoglobin treatment response, in the management of chemotherapy-induced anemia in adult patients with solid tumors, lymphomas and myelomas, regardless of chemotherapy cycle.
Retacrit was well tolerated by patients in the study. Full results of the study, called ORHEO (place of biOsimilaRs in the therapeutic management of anemia secondary to chemotherapy in HEmatology and Oncology), were presented this week at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting.
Retacrit, a recombinant human erythropoietin, or an "EPO biosimilar," was launched in Europe in early 2008. Retacrit is used to treat symptomatic anemia associated with chronic renal failure in adult and pediatric patients and anemia in adult patients receiving chemotherapy for solid tumors, malignant lymphoma or multiple myeloma.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze