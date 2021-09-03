Wednesday 19 November 2025

House committees claim concern at apparent anomalies in FDA's Aduhelm review

Biotechnology
3 September 2021
congress_senate_house_hearing_committee_enquiry_big

A stern letter has been written to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by the chairs of two US congressional committees, demanding answers in relation to the approval of Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) and Eisai’s (TYO: 4523) Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm (aducanumab).

Energy and Commerce chairman Frank Pallone and Oversight and Reform chairwoman Carolyn Maloney sent a letter to the FDA’s Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock seeking information regarding the review process and accelerated approval.

"We are also concerned by reports of unusual coordination between the FDA and Biogen throughout the drug’s approval process"This follows the sending of a previous letter to Biogen in July and is part of the committees’ ongoing investigation into the drug’s approval process, marketing, and pricing.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Final ICER report still negative on on Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm
7 August 2021
Biotechnology
Plot thickens as FDA chief asks for Aduhelm investigation
12 July 2021
Biotechnology
Eisai starts filing for FDA appro of Alzheimer's candidate lecanemab
28 September 2021
Biotechnology
Negative outlook in Europe casts more doubt on Aduhelm future
18 November 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze