Monday 29 September 2025

Human Genome adopts Rights Plan to thwart GSK hostile takeover

Biotechnology
18 May 2012

US biotech company Human Genome Sciences (Nasdaq: HGSI) said yesterday that, after carefully reviewing US drug giant GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) unsolicited $13 a share ($2.6 billion in total) tender offer to acquire the company (The Pharma Letter May 9), its board of directors has unanimously determined that the bid price is inadequate, undervalues the company and is not in the best interests of HGS and its stockholders.

Additionally, HGS announced that its board has adopted a Stockholder Rights Plan - or “poison pill” – to thwart GSK’s attempts, and declared a dividend of one share purchase right for each share of HGS’s common stock held of record at the close of business on May 29, 2012.

The Rights Plan, which has a term of one year, is intended to allow the company to fully engage in its strategic review process and as a means to protect the long-term interests of HGS’ stockholders. The Rights Plan will not prevent any offers or transactions that the board determines to be in the best interest of HGS and its stockholders.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie submits tavapadon NDA in Parkinson’s
26 September 2025
Biotechnology
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Crinetics’ Palsonify wins acromegaly approval
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biotechnology

Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025
Lilly's Alzheimer’s drug Kisunla wins EC nod
26 September 2025
Lonza’s Synaffix and Qurient team up on dual-payload ADC
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze