Human Genome rejects unsolicited takeover bid from GlaxoSmithKline

US drugmaker Human Genome Sciences (Nasdaq: HGSI) revealed yesterday that it has rejected an unsolicited proposal from UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) - and long-time partner for already marketed lupus drug Benlysta (belimumab) as well as other investigational drug candidates - to acquire HGS for $13.00 per share - around $2.59 billion in total - in cash.
HGS shares closed at $7.17 the prior day, with a market cap of $1.4 billion, but the stock leapt 99% to Human Genome's shares rocketed 99% to $14.30 in premarket trading Thursday morning, and rising as high as $15. The firm’s board believes the offer, which is an 81% premium to its closing price on Wednesday, does not reflect HGS’ inherent value, and has asked for additional information from GSK.
HGS also announced that its board of directors has authorized the exploration of strategic alternatives in the best interests of shareholders, including, but not limited to, a potential sale of the company. HGS has retained financial and legal advisors to assist in this process.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze