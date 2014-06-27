ICBA adopts antimicrobial resistance as an inaugural priority, proposed by BIA

At the inaugural meeting of the newly formed International Council of Biotech Associations (ICBA) which took place at the BIO International Convention which has just concluded in San Diego, USA, the issue of tackling antimicrobial resistance was proposed by the UK-based BioIndustry Association (BIA) and adopted as a priority by the influential global group.



Antimicrobial resistance is a global problem with a significant impact on public health, and there are major challenges in reducing this threat. Surveillance figures show:

25,000 people per year in Europe die of sepsis caused by resistant bacteria;

23,000 deaths per year from sepsis caused by resistant bacteria in the USA; and

one child every five minutes dies of infection caused by resistant bacteria in South East Asia

The Council agreed to work together to raise awareness of the problem, and will engage with businesses, governments and supranational organizations to tackle this growing threat.



In May this year a new World Health Organization Antimicrobial Resistance Resolution was ratified and sponsored by over 60 countries. The WHO will work to develop a Global Action Plan by May 2015.