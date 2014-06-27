ICBA adopts antimicrobial resistance as an inaugural priority, proposed by BIA

At the inaugural meeting of the newly formed International Council of Biotech Associations (ICBA) which took place at the BIO International Convention which has just concluded in San Diego, USA, the issue of tackling antimicrobial resistance was proposed by the UK-based BioIndustry Association (BIA) and adopted as a priority by the influential global group.
Antimicrobial resistance is a global problem with a significant impact on public health, and there are major challenges in reducing this threat. Surveillance figures show:
The Council agreed to work together to raise awareness of the problem, and will engage with businesses, governments and supranational organizations to tackle this growing threat.
In May this year a new World Health Organization Antimicrobial Resistance Resolution was ratified and sponsored by over 60 countries. The WHO will work to develop a Global Action Plan by May 2015.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze