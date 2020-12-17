ICER publishes final verdict on bladder cancer drugs

The USA's Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) has published its final recommendations on two drugs in development for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) that is unresponsive to Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) intravesical therapy.

The ICER’s evidence report analyzes Adstiladrin (nadofaragene firadenovec) from FKD Therapies and FerGene, along with Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox) from Sesen Bio (Nasdaq: SESN), neither of which has yet received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The report finds that the evidence has significant limitations, and no firm estimate of net health benefit versus best supportive care could be determined for either.