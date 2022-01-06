ICER report suggests price range for Lilly's new diabetes drug

Boston, USA-based cost-effectiveness watchdog The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) has posted a revised “Evidence Report” for Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) tirzepatide.

The dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist is under development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

The ICER said that its Evidence Report will be reviewed at a virtual public meeting on January 20, receiving input from an appraisal committee comprising “medical evidence experts, practicing clinicians, methodologists, and leaders in patient engagement and advocacy.”