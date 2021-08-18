ICER weighs in on pricing of atopic dermatitis therapies

Boston, USA-based non-profit The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) has released its final report into the cost-effectiveness of a range of atopic dermatitis (AD) therapies.

The group examined data for a number of innovative medicines, including Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) abrocitinib, Leo Pharma’s tralokinumab, Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) Olumiant (baricitinib), AbbVie’s (NYSE: ABBV) Rinvoq (upadacitinib), and Sanofi’s (Euronext: SAN) Dupixent (dupilumab).

The final report makes a number of recommendations, including specific price benchmark ranges based on ICER’s analysis of the cost-effectiveness of each option.