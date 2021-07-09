ICER weighs up new eczema drugs amid promising but inconclusive evidence

The USA's Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) has released an Evidence Report assessing the comparative clinical effectiveness and value of a host of therapies for atopic dermatitis (AD).
These therapies include Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) abrocitinib and AbbVie’s Rinvoq (upadacitinib), both of which are effective JAK inhibitors, although safety concerns about drugs in this class remain.
"Dupilumab was a major advance, but it does not work for all patients and new therapies are needed"Another JAK inhibitor, Olumiant (baricitinib) from Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY), and LEO Pharma’s emerging interleukin (IL)-13 inhibitor tralokinumab, are also reviewed and found unlikely to be more efficacious than Dupixent (dupilumab), a treatment from Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and Regeneron (Nasdaq: REGN) which has demonstrated long-term safety.
