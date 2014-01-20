Monday 29 September 2025

iCo Therapeutics within reach of ‘holy grail’ cure in the $14 billion HIV market, says Edison

Biotechnology
20 January 2014

Canadian biotech company iCo Therapeutics’s (iCO: TSX-V) compound AmpB could potentially allow the immune system to fully eradicate infected cells and possibly facilitate a ‘functional cure’ for HIV, according to analysts at Edison Investment Research.

As iCo awaits all-important Phase II trial results in March/April on iCo-007 for diabetic macular edema (DME), Edison analysts looked at its oral formulation of amphotericin B (AmpB). iCo recently started an in vitro study using samples from HIV patients undergoing highly active antiretroviral therapy (HAART), to assess if AmpB can lower latent viral loads, which could reduce the need for lifelong HAART in HIV/AIDS patients. iCo is advancing an oral formulation of antifungal AmpB, a drug typically used intravenously for systemic fungal infections but associated with high toxicity. iCo anticipates that a successful oral formulation can reduce safety risks and broaden patient access to this antifungal. iCo is seeking funding for the necessary GLP/GMP preclinical work to enable Phase I testing.

Potential of ‘functional cure’

