Monday 29 September 2025

Idorsia enters collaboration on two assets with Viatris

Biotechnology
28 February 2024
idorsia_large-1-

Swiss biotech Idorsia (SIX: IDIA) closed down more than 9% at 2.59 francs today, on news of a deal for two of its assets.

Idorsia has entered into agreements for a significant global research and development collaboration with Viatris (Nasdaq: VTRS), for the global development and commercialization of two Phase III assets – selatogrel and cenerimod – for an upfront payment of $350 million, potential development and regulatory milestone payments, and certain contingent payments of additional sales milestone payments and tiered royalties from mid-single- to low double-digit percentage on annual net sales.

A joint development committee will oversee the development of the ongoing Phase III programs for selatogrel (for myocardial infarction) and cenerimod (for Lupus erythematosus) through regulatory approval. Idorsia will contribute up to $200 million in the next three years and will transfer to Viatris at closing the dedicated personnel to both programs.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Swingeing cuts at Idorsia as sleeping giant fails to stir
21 July 2023
Pharmaceutical
FDA slaps CRL on Viatris and Mapi NDA
12 March 2024
Pharmaceutical
UK competition watchdog blocks Viatris deal pending inquiry
5 April 2024
Biotechnology
Idorsia out-licenses daridorexant in China
16 November 2022




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biotechnology

Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze