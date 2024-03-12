IDRx lures two Theseus execs to its leadership team

US clinical-stage biotech IDRx today announced that it has strengthened its leadership team with the appointments of Tim Clackson, as chief executive and Brad Dahms as chief financial officer and chief business officer.
Additionally, it said that Ben Auspitz, IDRx’s co-founder and founding CEO, and also co-founder of Forge Life Science Partners, will become chairman of the IDRx Board of Directors.
These appointments come at a critical inflection as the company advances IDRX-42 into mid-stage clinical development for gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) following preliminary clinical data presented at CTOS 2023 supporting best-in-class potential, IDRx explained.
