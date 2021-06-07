Saturday 8 November 2025

Iksuda Therapeutics closes $47 million financing round

Biotechnology
7 June 2021


UK antibody drug conjugate (ADC) company Iksuda Therapeutics (Iksuda) today announced it has completed a $47 million (~£34 million) financing round, co-led by Mirae Asset Capital and its subsidiaries, Celltrion and Premier Partners.

The funding will support the advancement of Iksuda’s lead ADC assets and expansion of its payload and conjugation platform technologies.

Iksuda’s lead pre-clinical candidate, IKS03, is a best-in-class CD19-targeted ADC candidate for B-cell cancers. The investment will enable progression of IKS03 to first-in-human Phase I clinical trials. It will also be used to accelerate the company’s earlier-stage programs including IKS04 and IKS012 to investigational new drug (IND) filing.

