Iksuda Therapeutics closes $47 million financing round

UK antibody drug conjugate (ADC) company Iksuda Therapeutics (Iksuda) today announced it has completed a $47 million (~£34 million) financing round, co-led by Mirae Asset Capital and its subsidiaries, Celltrion and Premier Partners.
The funding will support the advancement of Iksuda’s lead ADC assets and expansion of its payload and conjugation platform technologies.
Iksuda’s lead pre-clinical candidate, IKS03, is a best-in-class CD19-targeted ADC candidate for B-cell cancers. The investment will enable progression of IKS03 to first-in-human Phase I clinical trials. It will also be used to accelerate the company’s earlier-stage programs including IKS04 and IKS012 to investigational new drug (IND) filing.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze