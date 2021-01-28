Saturday 8 November 2025

Illuminated Hypereosinophilic syndrome

Biotechnology
Dr Nicola Davies
28 January 2021
rare_diseases_credit_depositphotos

By Dr Nicola Davies

Hypereosinophilic syndrome (HES) refers to a group of rare blood disorders that are characterized by a marked overproduction of eosinophils (white blood cells that lay an important role in immunity). While the exact prevalence of HES is unknown, the World Health Organization reported age-adjusted incidence of about 3-4 people per 10,000,000 between 2001 and 2005.

Patients diagnosed with HES usually have a peripheral eosinophil count greater than 1500/µl and evidence of multiorgan damage due to eosinophilic infiltration.2 Symptoms of HES vary widely depending on the area of eosinophil infiltration, and may include skin rash, abdominal pain, muscle weakness and debilitating fatigue.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
US eosinophilic esophagitis market set to be worth $1.5 billion by 2030
17 January 2022
Pharmaceutical
Fasenra results hint at new use in rare disorders
5 April 2019
Pharmaceutical
Illuminating Phenylketonuria
18 December 2020
Pharmaceutical
Illuminating Lennox-Gastaut syndrome
17 November 2020


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze