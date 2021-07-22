ImmPACT Bio announces Kalthera merger

Cancer-focused cell therapy company ImmPACT Bio has announced its merger with Californian biotech Kalthera.

At present, Kalthera is progressing a trial at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center with a pioneering bispecific CAR T-cell immunotherapy candidate targeting CD19/CD20.

"ImmPACT Bio is developing cutting-edge CAR T-cell platform technologies to address the key challenges for current cell therapies in oncology"Early results indicated the bispecific CAR T-cell candidate is safe and effective in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma. After a median follow up of up to nine months, six of the seven patients in the trial have ongoing complete remission.