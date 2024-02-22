Immune-Onc seeks to enhance Roche combination in liver cancer

Privately-held immuno-oncology company Immune-Onc Therapeutics has announced a Phase Ib/II trial collaboration with Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX).

The collaboration will evaluate Immune-Onc’s IO-108, an antibody targeting LILRB2, in combination with Roche’s Tecentriq (atezolizumab) and Avastin (bevacizumab), for the first-line treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic and/or unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

"IO-108 has demonstrated clinical activity and an acceptable safety profile across multiple solid tumors"Tecentriq and Avastin is the first cancer immunotherapy combination regimen approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for this setting and is the recommended standard of care by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network.