Immunicum primed for value appreciation

Following the transformational merger with DCprime in December 2020, Swedish biotech Immunicum (STO: IMMU) now aims to become a global leader in off-the-shelf, allogeneic cell therapies, using its expertise in dendritic cell (DC) biology, comment analysts at Edison Investment Research.

It has two advanced clinical-stage pipeline products, addressing both solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Ilixadencel is being developed as an immune primer in combination with anti-cancer therapies, while DCP-001 is aimed at reducing the risk of cancer relapse after standard of care.

Specifically, to date: