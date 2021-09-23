Immunocore's tebentafusp should become new treatment for metastatic uveal melanoma, paper says

UK biotech Immunocore Holdings (Nasdaq: IMCR) has announced that data from a Phase III trial comparing tebentafusp with investigator’s choice in first-line metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM) has been published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).

The paper concluded that tebentafusp is the first systemic treatment to show a survival benefit in mUM and should become a new treatment option for this poor prognosis disease, which has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

"We believe these data show the broader potential of Immunocore’s TCR technology for the treatment of other solid tumors"Bahija Jallal, chief executive of Immunocore, said: “The publication of these Phase III data in a leading peer-reviewed scientific publication like NEJM demonstrates the significance of Immunocore’s work in the field of TCR therapy.