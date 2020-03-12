ImmunoPrecise debuts PolyTope mAb Therapy to tackle coronavirus pandemic

Canada-based ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (TSX Venture: IPA), following its announcement to develop innovative treatments against the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, unveils its unique approach utilizing PolyTope mAb Therapy, enabled by IPA's diverse discovery platforms and artificial intelligence capabilities with their partner, EVQLV Inc, in the development of a universal COVID-19 therapy.

The company's shares were up 5.5% at C$0.77 in early trading this morning.

Current vaccine strategies under development for SARS-CoV-2 are being designed to protect uninfected individuals, however, this does not address the patients with active disease. Antibody therapies represent a potentially powerful treatment option for COVID-19 patients, however, the current, proposed curative options (including polyclonal, sensitized serum or individual monoclonal antibody therapies) are potentially susceptible to escape by viral mutation and are likely not broadly effective against multiple strains, leaving segments of the population untreatable.