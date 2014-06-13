Immunotherapies show promise for non-small cell lung cancer market

Immunotherapies have huge potential for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), with three late-stage candidates leading the way, according to independent analyst firm Datamonitor Healthcare.

The NSCLC market in the USA, Japan, and five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK) is currently worth $7 billion, and targeted antibody therapies are expected to see increasing uptake as they continue to demonstrate efficacy against well-defined patient subgroups and reduce systemic toxicity.

Nivolumab expected to hit market first in 2015



Drugs including nivolumab (Bristol-Myers Squibb; NYSE: BMY), pembrolizumab (Merck & Co; NYSE: MRK) and MPDL3280A (Roche; ROG: SIX) – which all target the PD-1 signaling pathway – are expected to become the first treatments of this modality, with nivolumab set to hit the market first in 2015.