In Japan, Padcev picks up approval for people with bladder cancer

Biotechnology
27 September 2021
Japan’ Astellas Pharma (TSE: 4503) has secured a nod from the country’s medicines regulator, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW), for Padcev (enfortumab vedotin).

The MHLW granted approval for use of the antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for certain people with bladder cancer, as a second-line option after chemo.

The approved indication covers people with radically unresectable urothelial carcinoma - cancer that cannot be treated by surgical removal of the urinary bladder or affected areas.

