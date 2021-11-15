Injecting mRNA could work in heart failure, trial shows

AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) are encouraged by results from a Phase II trial that involves injecting mRNA into the heart of patients.

The EPICCURE trial demonstrated that AZD8601 met the primary endpoint of safety and tolerability in patients with heart failure.

"These early results indicate the potential of mRNA therapeutics in stimulating VEGF-A production to provide reparative and disease-modifying options for patients with heart failure and other ischemic vascular diseases"In the trial, researchers injected mRNA encoding vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF-A) – known as AZD8601 – directly into the myocardium of patients undergoing elective coronary artery bypass surgery.