Innate outlines next lacutamab steps amid CMC issue

French oncology-focused biotech company Innate Pharma (Euronext Paris: IPH) was down more than 5% during Friday afternoon’s trading after the firm provided an update on its TELLOMAK Phase II trial on lacutamab.

A quality issue related to the chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) process has led to discussions with regulatory authorities about the anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is designed for treatment of CTCL, a group of rare cutaneous lymphomas of T lymphocytes.

Italian suspension