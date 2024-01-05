Innate Pharma gets green light to resume lacutamab program

French rare disease company Innate Pharma (Euronext Paris: IPH) has received good news from the US Food and Drug Administration, with a partial clinical hold being lifted from its lacutamab program.

The hold was put in place on October 5, 2023, after a patient death was reported in the TELLOMAK study.

The death of a patient affected by Sézary syndrome was initially considered likely due to hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a rare hematologic disorder.