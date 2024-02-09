Innovative stem cell therapy could be "game changer" in epilepsy

Regenerative cell therapy specialist Neurona Therapeutics has raised $120 million in a financing round co-led by Viking Global Investors and Cormorant Asset Management.
Neurona is targeting neurological disorders including mesial temporal lobe epilepsy (MTLE), a common type of focal epilepsy where there remains a level of unmet medical need.
Lead candidate NRTX-1001 is a regenerative neural cell therapy candidate, derived from human pluripotent stem cells, which is delivered as a one-time dose.
