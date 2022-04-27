Saturday 8 November 2025

Innovent IBI310 and sintilimab combo will improve access to cervical cancer treatment in China

Biotechnology
27 April 2022
innovent_large

The China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has recently granted breakthrough therapy (BTD) designation to China’s Innovent Biologic’s (HKEX: 01801) IBI310 in combination with Tyvyt (sintilimab) to treat patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer.

The move will further improve access to targeted treatment options in the current treatment paradigm of cervical cancer, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Anupama Mishra, pharma analyst at GlobalData, comments: “The current treatment paradigm of cervical cancer centers largely on surgery, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy. Radiotherapy is the mainstay treatment for all advanced cervical cancer patients who cannot undergo surgery. Furthermore, chemotherapeutics such as carboplatin and cisplatin are in active usage. However, bevacizumab and its biosimilar are the only immunotherapy approved for cervical cancer.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Innovent and Sirnaomics to combine sintilimab and RNAi in cancer
8 January 2020
Biotechnology
Innovent expands Tyvyt license deal with Lilly
18 August 2020
Pharmaceutical
Innovent’s mazdutide can pave way for transformative T2D treatment, says analyst
25 May 2024
Biotechnology
China's Innovent holds potential to change pancreatic cancer treatment landscape, says analyst
14 June 2024




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze