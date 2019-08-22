Insulin prices still a problem for many Americans with diabetes

Of the one in ten American adults diagnosed with diabetes, over a tenth do not fully comply with the doctor’s orders, in order to save on prescription costs.
The startling finding comes from the US National Health Interview Survey, which paints a picture of high insulin prices and patients struggling to meet the cost.
Nearly a quarter have asked their doctor to offer a cheaper alternative, according to the study, which has been released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze