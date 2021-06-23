Saturday 8 November 2025

Investment platform commits $250 million to new CAR-T company

Biotechnology
23 June 2021
money_big-1

Funds managed by Blackstone (NYSE: BX) have committed $250 million towards the launch of a new autologous and allogeneic universal chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy company.

The other companies involved in the launch are US biotech Intellia Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NTLA) and Cellex Cell Professionals, the parent company of GEMoaB, a clinical-stage cell therapy firm.

"This exciting effort has the potential to leapfrog current CAR-T technologies"

