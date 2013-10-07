Isis earns milestone payments from GlaxoSmithKline

US biotech firm Isis Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ISIS) says that UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) has added a development candidate, ISIS-GSK3Rx, to its collaboration with Isis, under a strategic 2010 alliance on Isis’ antisense drug discovery platform worth a potential $1.5 billion to the US firm, that was later amended (The Pharma Letter November 6, 2012).
As a result, Isis earned $7 million in milestone payments associated with the advancement of this program. ISIS-GSK3Rx is an antisense drug designed to inhibit the production of an undisclosed target to treat a common viral infection. Isis will develop ISIS-GSK3Rx to Phase II proof-of-concept, after which GSK has an exclusive option to in-license the program and further develop and commercialize the asset.
"We are pleased with the progress of our collaboration with GSK and look forward to achieving further successes, including advancing ISIS-GSK3Rx into clinical studies. The benefit of GSK's expertise enables us to further expand the breadth of our pipeline into areas where effective new therapies are needed," said Lynne Parshall, chief operating officer of Isis.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze