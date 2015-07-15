Isis Pharma earns $2.15 million from Biogen

Isis Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ISIS) says it has earned a $2.15 million milestone payment from Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) related to advancing the ongoing pivotal Phase III study (CHERISH) evaluating ISIS-SMNRx in children with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

To date, Isis has generated more than $120 million in payments from Biogen related to the development of ISIS-SMNRx, as part of a collaboration that could be worth as much as $299 million (The Pharma Letter January 5, 2012). Isis shares rose 4.95% to $56.35 on the news yesterday.

CHERISH, a Phase III study of ISIS-SMNRx, is a randomized, double-blind, sham-procedure controlled 15-month study in around 120 children who are non-ambulatory with SMA between the ages of two to 12. The study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of 12mg doses of ISIS-SMNRx with a primary endpoint of a change in the Hammersmith Functional Motor Scale-Expanded (HFMSE), a validated method to measure changes in muscle function in patients with SMA. Additional efficacy endpoints are also included in the study.