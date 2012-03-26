Islet Sciences closes stock acquisition of diabetes drug developer DiaKine

New York. USA-based biotech company Islet Sciences (OTC.BB: ISLT),said Friday that it has closed its previously-announced stock acquisition of DiaKine Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company developing new, proprietary drugs for unmet medical needs in diabetes and complications related to diabetes.
John Steel, chairman and chief executive of Islet Sciences, a company focused on the field of transplantation therapy for patients with diabetes, stated: "We are pleased to announce the closing of this acquisition and look forward to executing on the combined company's synergistic market opportunity in the diabetes space. Our approach to the treatment of diabetes in addition to other inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders represents a very large market.”
Deal positions Islet to capitalize on growing opportunities in diabetes
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze