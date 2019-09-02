ITM out-licenses Solucin in South Korea to DuChemBio

Privately-held German biotech and radiopharmaceutical group ITM Isotopen Technologien München has agreed with DuChemBio (DCB) for the Korean company to develop and commercialize Solucin (177Lu-edotreotide) targeted radionuclide therapy (TRT) in South Korea.

Within the framework of this collaboration, DCB and ITM plan to initiate a local clinical study for ITM’s Solucin TRT, which is expected to begin recruiting patients in 2020.

The study concept is based on ITM’s Phase III clinical trial COMPETE in inoperable, progressive, somatostatin-receptor positive neuroendocrine tumors of gastroenteric or pancreatic origin (GEP-NET).