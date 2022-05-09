Saturday 8 November 2025

Jakavi/Jakafi first post-steroid treatment for acute and chronic GvHD to win EC nod

Biotechnology
9 May 2022
novartis_tower_large

Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved Jakavi (ruxolitinib) in acute or chronic graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) who have inadequate response to corticosteroids or other systemic therapies.

The approval of Jakavi, which is marketed in the USA by Incyte Corporation (Nasdaq: INCY) as Jakafi, follows the positive opinion granted in March by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency.

"The approval of Jakavi offers healthcare providers and patients with GvHD who remain dependent on or refractory to steroids a new way to manage this debilitating and life-threatening condition"This recommendation was based on the Phase III REACH2 and REACH3 trials in which Jakavi demonstrated superiority in overall response rate compared to best available therapy.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
European regulator enhances warning on JAK blocker safety
31 March 2023
Biotechnology
FDA nod for Jakafi for chronic graft-versus-host disease
23 September 2021
Biotechnology
Positive Phase III REACH3 results for Jakafi in GVHD
15 July 2021
Pharmaceutical
Priority Review underway for Jakafi in chronic GVHD
23 February 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze