Japan briefs: Daiichi Sankyo launches silodosin in China; Fujifilm Diosynth UK unit commissioned

Japanese drug major Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) says that its subsidiary, Daiichi Sankyo Pharmaceutical (Beijing), has begun marketing silodosin, which was developed for treatment of dysuria associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Silodosin is a selective alpha 1A-adrenoceptor antagonist existing mainly in the prostate which was originally discovered by Kissei Pharmaceutical. By inhibiting the alpha 1A-adrenergic receptor, silodosin relieves tension in the prostate, lessens pressure and reduces urethral resistance to treat dysuria associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Silodosin has been jointly marketed in Japan since May 2006 by Daiichi Sankyo and Kissei Pharmaceutical under the brand name, Urief. Through the launch of silodosin and other innovative pharmaceuticals, Daiichi Sankyo is committed to increasing its presence in the fast-growing Chinese pharmaceutical market.