JCR turns to new partner as Takeda takes different direction

Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) has pulled the plug on a gene therapy collaboration with fellow Japanese drugmaker JCR Pharmaceuticals (TYO: 4552).

Since March 2022, the companies have been working together on gene therapies, using adeno-associated viruses (AAV) combined with the JCR J-Brain Cargo technology.

In March 2023, JCR received a pre-clinical proof-of-concept milestone payment for confirming that the technology is able to accomplish therapeutically relevant effects, using a mouse model.