Johns Hopkins research reels in $150 million from top tier investors

Another start-up has launched in the bustling biotech hub around Boston, USA, with $150 million in financing from investors including Novo Holdings.

The series A financing for Clasp Therapeutics, an immuno-oncology hopeful working on T cell engagers, was also led by Catalio Capital Management and Third Rock Ventures.

The company’s scientific foundation stems from work undertaken at Johns Hopkins University, in Baltimore, which focuses on a new approach to singling out cancer cells for destruction by the immune system.