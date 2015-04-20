Karcinolys forms Pancrealys, its new pancreatic cancer division

Privately-held French biotech firm Karcinolys has established Pancrealys (www.pancrealys.com), a new division within the company that has been designed to accelerate the development of its Myb34.5 oncolytic virus in pancreatic cancer.

Ultimately, Pancrealys will be spun-out as a stand-alone company, allowing new investors to join, the parent firm stated.

Earlier this year Karcinolys announced that orphan designations have been granted by the US Food and Drug and by the European Commission for Myb34.5 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. It was granted orphan drug designation by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 23, 2014.