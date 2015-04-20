Karcinolys forms Pancrealys, its new pancreatic cancer division

Privately-held French biotech firm Karcinolys has established Pancrealys (www.pancrealys.com), a new division within the company that has been designed to accelerate the development of its Myb34.5 oncolytic virus in pancreatic cancer.
Ultimately, Pancrealys will be spun-out as a stand-alone company, allowing new investors to join, the parent firm stated.
Earlier this year Karcinolys announced that orphan designations have been granted by the US Food and Drug and by the European Commission for Myb34.5 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. It was granted orphan drug designation by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 23, 2014.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze