Kartik Krishnan takes top job at OncoNano

OncoNano Medicine, a biotech company that develops pH-activated compounds that digitalize and exploit the variability of pH in disease, has named Kartik Krishnan its new chief executive and member of the board of directors.
Dr Krishnan joined the privately-held Texas, USA-based company as chief medical officer (CMO) in 2022, and ascended to the role of president and head of R&D last year.
He succeeds Martin Driscoll, who served as CEO since January 2021, and helped advance the company’s therapeutic pipeline into the clinic.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
