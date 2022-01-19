Keytruda impact shown in liver cancer patients after sorafenib

US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) has announced the final results from the Phase III KEYNOTE-394 trial investigating Keytruda (pembrolizumab) plus best supportive care (BSC) in patients in Asia with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) previously treated with sorafenib.

KEYNOTE-394 is the first trial with an anti-PD-1/L1 drug as a second-line monotherapy treatment to show an improvement in overall survival (OS), progression-free survival (PFS) and objective response rate (ORR) compared to placebo plus BSC for these patients.

Reduced risk of death