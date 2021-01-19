Kite appoints worldwide head of cell therapy research

Francesco Marincola will join Kite as senior vice president and global head of cell therapy research, effective February 1, said the biotech firm, which is a subsidiary of US biotech major Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD).

Dr Marincola will lead Kite’s research organization across hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

“Franco’s proven track record in oncology and robust research experience that spans the NIH to industry will be critical to the targeting and acceleration of our research efforts in CAR T and beyond,” said Christi Shaw, chief executive of Kite, adding: “As the cell therapy leader, we are thrilled to welcome Franco to our team and are confident that his exceptional skills and expertise will best position our research to discover potentially life-saving therapies for patients in need.”