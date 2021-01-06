Kite joins forces with UK firm in broad oncology collaboration

The Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) subsidiary Kite has agreed to set up a cell therapy research collaboration with UK-based Oxford BioTherapeutics (OBT).
Their collaboration will evaluate five new targets for a number of hematologic and solid tumor indications that have been identified using OBT’s OGAP discovery platform. OBT will generate antibodies against these targets.
